Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) Receives $81.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Standpoint Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) opened at 105.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.36. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $110.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.03 and its 200 day moving average is $89.01.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post $4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director F William Barnett sold 19,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $2,085,274.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,586.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Powers sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $2,342,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,034 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,880.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,549 shares of company stock worth $11,692,221. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9,753.0% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 198,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 196,035 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc is a supplier of construction products, building materials and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The Company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. The Company’s construction products are used in residential, industrial, commercial and infrastructure construction, and include cement, slag, concrete and aggregates.

