DTE Energy Company (DTE) Receives $102.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on shares of DTE Energy Company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of DTE Energy Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DTE Energy Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy Company from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DTE Energy Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $1,406,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,436,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $49,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,294. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of DTE Energy Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Planning Corp increased its position in shares of DTE Energy Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) opened at 98.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.20. DTE Energy Company has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $100.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.26 and its 200 day moving average is $95.34.

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. DTE Energy Company had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post $5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. DTE Energy Company’s payout ratio is 68.46%.

DTE Energy Company Company Profile

DTE Energy Company (DTE Energy) is a diversified energy company. The Company’s utility operations consist primarily of DTE Electric Company (DTE Electric) and DTE Gas Company (DTE Gas). Its segments include Electric, Gas, Gas Storage and Pipelines, Power and Industrial Projects, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other.

