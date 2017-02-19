Dow Chemical Company (The) (DOW) Position Reduced by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) (NYSE:DOW) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Dow Chemical Company (The) were worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) by 0.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Dow Chemical Company (The) by 223.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,588,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,670,000 after buying an additional 1,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Dow Chemical Company (The) by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 924,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,944,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dow Chemical Company (The) by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 130,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ngam Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Dow Chemical Company (The) by 37.4% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 161,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 44,022 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) opened at 61.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.12. Dow Chemical Company has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $61.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.17.

Dow Chemical Company (The) (NYSE:DOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Dow Chemical Company (The) had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business earned $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dow Chemical Company will post $4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Dow Chemical Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vetr upgraded Dow Chemical Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.72 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Dow Chemical Company (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dow Chemical Company (The) in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

