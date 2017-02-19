DNB Financial Corp (DNBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. DNB Financial Corp’s rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $35.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.57 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DNB Financial Corp an industry rank of 42 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNBF. TheStreet downgraded shares of DNB Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of DNB Financial Corp from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in DNB Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in DNB Financial Corp by 14.0% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 81,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in DNB Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. M3F Inc. increased its position in DNB Financial Corp by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 63,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 15,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in DNB Financial Corp by 80.2% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 78,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 34,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) opened at 33.9622 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.9111 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26. DNB Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. DNB Financial Corp had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Analysts forecast that DNB Financial Corp will post $2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB Financial Corp Company Profile

DNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for DNB First, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates through the Community Banking segment. The Bank is a commercial bank providing a range of services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses in the southeastern Pennsylvania market area, including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, and making secured and unsecured commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

