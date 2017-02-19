CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $55.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. downgraded CyrusOne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

In other CyrusOne news, insider Venkatesh S. Durvasula sold 6,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $299,863.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,599,935.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 7.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) opened at 47.48 on Tuesday. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.00.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner, operator and developer of enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data center properties. The Company’s data centers are generally purpose-built facilities with redundant power and cooling. The CyrusOne National IX Platform (the National IX Platform) delivers interconnection across states and between metro-enabled sites within the CyrusOne footprint and beyond.

