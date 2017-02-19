Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings issued their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ctrip.com International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst J. Kelly anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Ctrip.com International’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ctrip.com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ctrip.com International in a report on Friday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ctrip.com International in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ctrip.com International in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Ctrip.com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.49.

“Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Oppenheimer Holdings Forecasts” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/ctrip-com-international-ltd-ctrp-to-post-q3-2017-earnings-of-0-20-per-share-oppenheimer-holdings-forecasts.html.

Shares of Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) opened at 45.63 on Friday. Ctrip.com International has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.00.

Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $836 million for the quarter. Ctrip.com International had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. Ctrip.com International’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRP. Capital Guardian Trust Co. increased its stake in Ctrip.com International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 1,830,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,229,000 after buying an additional 25,332 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ctrip.com International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Ctrip.com International during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Ctrip.com International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ctrip.com International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,010,000 after buying an additional 75,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

“Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Oppenheimer Holdings Forecasts” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/ctrip-com-international-ltd-ctrp-to-post-q3-2017-earnings-of-0-20-per-share-oppenheimer-holdings-forecasts.html.

About Ctrip.com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (Ctrip) is a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. The Company aggregates hotel and transportation information to enable business and leisure travelers to make bookings. It helps leisure travelers book tour packages and guided tours, and helps corporate clients manage their travel requirements.

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.com International Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.com International Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.