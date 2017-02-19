Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on March 14th

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) announced a dividend on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0618 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) opened at 16.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $100.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.69.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust. The net profits interests are the principal asset of the Trust. The net profits interests consist of approximately 90% net profits interests, which are carved from producing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico, and 11.11% nonparticipating royalty interests in non-producing properties located primarily in Texas and Oklahoma.

