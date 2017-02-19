Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) – Analysts at Jefferies Group raised their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 7.52%.

“Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/consumer-portfolio-services-inc-cpss-forecasted-to-earn-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-25-per-share.html.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) opened at 4.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $118.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPSS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 23.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company’s business is to purchase and service retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and by select independent dealers in the United States in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks and passenger vans.

