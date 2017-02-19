Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 7,974 Shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New (CB)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in D/B/A Chubb Limited New were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 12.1% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 982,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,471,000 after buying an additional 106,173 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 7.8% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 585,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after buying an additional 42,194 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,655,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New by 0.4% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 431,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,420,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) opened at 136.19 on Friday. D/B/A Chubb Limited New has a 52-week low of $114.02 and a 52-week high of $136.25. The company has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.48 and a 200-day moving average of $127.79.

D/B/A Chubb Limited New (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.30. D/B/A Chubb Limited New had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that D/B/A Chubb Limited New will post $10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/commerzbank-aktiengesellschaft-fi-acquires-7974-shares-of-dba-chubb-limited-new-cb.html.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of D/B/A Chubb Limited New in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.08.

In other D/B/A Chubb Limited New news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $17,581,160.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,487,338 shares in the company, valued at $197,771,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,999,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

D/B/A Chubb Limited New Company Profile

Chubb Limited (Chubb), formerly ACE Limited, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products to insureds across the world. The Company’s segments include North America Commercial P&C Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

