Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Cognex Co. (CGNX)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,843 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Cognex worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter valued at $429,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cognex by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 2.6% in the second quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 282,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter valued at $263,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) opened at 76.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.21. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Cognex had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $129.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post $1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.13%.

CGNX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

In related news, Director Bruce Robinson J sold 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $1,569,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Benjamin Miller sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $472,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $472,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,250 shares of company stock worth $3,610,483 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

