Comerica Bank Increases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $216,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $231,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) opened at 83.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.94. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $88.30.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $382.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

“Comerica Bank Increases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/comerica-bank-increases-position-in-west-pharmaceutical-services-inc-wst.html.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,063.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc (West) is a manufacturer of components and systems for the packaging and delivery of injectable drugs, as well as delivery system components for the pharmaceutical, healthcare and consumer products industries. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceutical Packaging Systems segment (Packaging Systems) and the Pharmaceutical Delivery Systems segment (Delivery Systems).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.