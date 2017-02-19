Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (MET)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in MetLife by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,331,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,734,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 57,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 1,179.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 124,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 115,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $898,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) opened at 52.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post $5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 262.30%.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Carlson sold 23,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $1,283,907.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,128.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frans Hijkoop sold 14,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $842,531.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc (MetLife) is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include Retail; Group, Voluntary & Worksite Benefits; Corporate Benefit Funding; Latin America (collectively, the Americas); Asia, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

