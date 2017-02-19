Comerica Bank Buys 8,583 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,689 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $19,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $101,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $103,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 98.3% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) opened at 99.03 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $57.09 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.53 and a 12 month high of $109.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently -29.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Vetr raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.42 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.70.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Donald F. Textor sold 6,402 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $661,966.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,957,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 10,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,156,532.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,553 shares of company stock worth $9,961,167 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc (EOG) explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas primarily in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (Trinidad), the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China (China), Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas.

