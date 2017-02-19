Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (BK)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,614 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) were worth $15,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,777,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,769,000 after buying an additional 73,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 5.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 11.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 17,259 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 144,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 4.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,369,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,206,000 after buying an additional 52,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) opened at 47.14 on Friday. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.82 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation will post $3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The)’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research cut shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) news, Vice Chairman Brian T. Shea sold 199,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $8,999,397.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,486 shares in the company, valued at $15,706,264.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is an investments company. The Company operates businesses through two segments: Investment Management and Investment Services. The Company also has an Other segment, which includes credit-related services; the leasing portfolio; corporate treasury activities, including its investment securities portfolio; its equity interest in ConvergEx Group; business exits, and corporate overhead.

