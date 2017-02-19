Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast Corporation were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Corporation by 15.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Corporation by 7.4% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 48,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Corporation by 45.6% in the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 100,646 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after buying an additional 31,527 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast Corporation by 5.3% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concert Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Corporation by 4.8% in the second quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) opened at 75.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.07. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.60 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average of $68.24. Comcast Corporation shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, February 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 26th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 17th.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Comcast Corporation had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post $3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Comcast Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.50 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wunderlich restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on shares of Comcast Corporation from $38.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Comcast Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.51.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $471,829.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,883,843.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Smit sold 133,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $10,039,877.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,447,244.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,960 shares of company stock worth $17,402,224 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company’s primary businesses include Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business consists of four segments, which include Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

