Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COHR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Coherent from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc started coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Coherent by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Coherent by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Janus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,894,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $701,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) opened at 193.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.80. Coherent has a 12-month low of $77.77 and a 12-month high of $200.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.93 and a 200-day moving average of $125.82.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.81. Coherent had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company earned $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Coherent’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coherent will post $9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

“Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/coherent-inc-cohr-receives-consensus-rating-of-buy-from-brokerages.html.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc is a photonics manufacturer. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, servicing and marketing of lasers and related accessories for a range of scientific, commercial and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Specialty Lasers and Systems (SLS) and Commercial Lasers and Components (CLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.