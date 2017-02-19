Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) – Investment analysts at CLSA issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pepsico in a research report issued on Wednesday. CLSA analyst C. Levy expects that the firm will earn $5.91 per share for the year. CLSA has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Pepsico had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 56.16%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

“CLSA Comments on Pepsico, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (PEP)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/clsa-comments-on-pepsico-inc-s-fy2019-earnings-pep.html.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pepsico from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vetr lowered shares of Pepsico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pepsico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.28.

Shares of Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) opened at 108.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.03 and a 200-day moving average of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.53. Pepsico has a 1-year low of $97.54 and a 1-year high of $110.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Pepsico during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,013,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pepsico by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pepsico by 106.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,469,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,600,000 after buying an additional 1,274,477 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Pepsico by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 101,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in shares of Pepsico by 68.8% in the third quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 346,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,865,000 after buying an additional 141,254 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Pepsico’s payout ratio is 66.01%.

About Pepsico

PepsiCo, Inc is a food and beverage company. The Company, through its operations, bottlers, contract manufacturers and other third parties, is engaged in making, marketing, distributing and selling a range of beverages, foods and snacks, serving in over 200 countries and territories. The Company operates through six segments, namely, Frito-Lay North America (FLNA); Quaker Foods North America (QFNA); North America Beverages (NAB); Latin America, which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Latin America; Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

