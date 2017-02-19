CLSA Comments on Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – CLSA issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a research note issued on Thursday. CLSA analyst J. Oh expects that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLT. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) opened at 58.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03. Hilton Worldwide Holdings has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $59.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company earned $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hilton Worldwide Holdings had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $1,965,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,256,366.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $5,104,000. Finally, Three Bays Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000,000.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing, developing and franchising hotels, resorts and timeshare properties. The Company operates through three segments: ownership, management and franchise, and timeshare. The Company’s ownership segment consisted of 146 hotels with 59,463 rooms at December 31, 2015.

