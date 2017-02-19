Citigroup Inc. (C) Position Lowered by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $11,740,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $1,523,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $2,609,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $810,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) opened at 60.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.11. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $61.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post $5.20 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Vetr raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.58 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Macquarie lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.45 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $36.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.55.

In other news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 10,109 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $565,699.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,186.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Michael Murray sold 7,037 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $423,979.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,867 shares of company stock worth $9,302,424 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

