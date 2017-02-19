Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Earns Overweight Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research report released on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $34.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CSCO. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $34.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated an in-line rating and set a $31.37 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays PLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Pacific Crest reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at 33.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company earned $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post $2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.52%.

In related news, SVP Karen Walker sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $54,525.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,392.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RS Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 18.7% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,840,634 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $81,498,000 after buying an additional 97,674 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 8.8% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 913,626 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,212,000 after buying an additional 74,031 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 118,862 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Finally, VNBTrust National Association acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

