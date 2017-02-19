Cipher Capital LP Reduces Stake in Newfield Exploration Company (NFX)

Cipher Capital LP decreased its position in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,260 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,808 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Newfield Exploration Company were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Newfield Exploration Company during the second quarter worth about $26,948,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Newfield Exploration Company by 138.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newfield Exploration Company by 5.1% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 404,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newfield Exploration Company during the second quarter worth about $5,202,000. Finally, Newgate Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newfield Exploration Company during the second quarter worth about $657,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) opened at 41.82 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $8.25 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average is $42.80. Newfield Exploration Company has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $50.00.

NFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Newfield Exploration Company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Vetr upgraded shares of Newfield Exploration Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration Company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newfield Exploration Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration Company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

In other Newfield Exploration Company news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $1,251,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Newfield Exploration Company Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s operations are focused primarily on large scale, onshore liquids-rich resource plays in the United States. Its segments are the United States and China.

