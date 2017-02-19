Cipher Capital LP Lowers Position in Eversource Energy (ES)

Cipher Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,706 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 498,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,531,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) opened at 56.15 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $60.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average is $54.56. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.35%.

“Cipher Capital LP Lowers Position in Eversource Energy (ES)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/cipher-capital-lp-lowers-position-in-eversource-energy-es.html.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

In other news, insider Thomas J. May sold 200,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $10,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James J. Judge sold 90,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $5,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,615,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, formerly Northeast Utilities, is a utility holding company engaged in the energy delivery business. The Company operates through three segments: electric distribution, electric transmission and natural gas distribution. The Company’s electric distribution segment consists of the distribution businesses, which are engaged in the distribution of electricity to retail customers in Connecticut, eastern Massachusetts, New Hampshire and western Massachusetts, and the regulated electric generation businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.