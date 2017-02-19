Cipher Capital LP Invests $1,346,000 in TransCanada Corporation (TRP)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of TransCanada Corporation by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV purchased a new position in shares of TransCanada Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,199,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of TransCanada Corporation by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 47,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 20,352 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransCanada Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TransCanada Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,230,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) opened at 47.50 on Friday. TransCanada Corporation has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $49.77. The company’s market capitalization is $38.00 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22.

TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The company earned $3.62 billion during the quarter. TransCanada Corporation had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a positive return on equity of 11.71%. TransCanada Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransCanada Corporation will post $2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRP. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransCanada Corporation in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransCanada Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of TransCanada Corporation in a research report on Friday, December 16th. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of TransCanada Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, GMP Securities upgraded shares of TransCanada Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

TransCanada Corp (TransCanada) is an energy infrastructure company. The Company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines and Energy. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of the Company’s investments in approximately 67,300 kilometers (km) (approximately 41,900 miles) of regulated natural gas pipelines and over 250 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of regulated natural gas storage facilities.

