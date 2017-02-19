Cipher Capital LP Invests $1,328,000 in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (COO)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:COO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,594 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 135,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,366,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 17.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 628,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,694,000 after buying an additional 92,823 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 19.2% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 80.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 41.5% in the third quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) opened at 195.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.27. Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $196.03.

Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $518.70 million for the quarter. Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies, Inc. will post $9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $203.00 price objective on Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $188.00 price objective on Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

In other Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $876,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total value of $894,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,408 shares of company stock worth $6,925,164 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc is a global medical device company. The Company operates through two business units: CooperVision, Inc and CooperSurgical, Inc CooperVision offers soft contact lenses for the vision correction market. CooperVision develops, manufactures and markets a range of single-use, two-week and monthly contact lenses.

