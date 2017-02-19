Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now anticipates that the brokerage will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XEC. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Iberia Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, KLR Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.80.

This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/cimarex-energy-co-xec-to-post-q4-2017-earnings-of-1-54-per-share-seaport-global-securities-forecasts.html.

Shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) opened at 132.02 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $12.54 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.43. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $146.96.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Cimarex Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 92.69%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2.70%.

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $277,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,170,175.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden sold 2,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $343,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,294 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/cimarex-energy-co-xec-to-post-q4-2017-earnings-of-1-54-per-share-seaport-global-securities-forecasts.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 120.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 537.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 80.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the third quarter worth $144,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s segment is exploration and production. Its operations are located mainly in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. Its operations are focused in approximately two main areas, such as the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent region.

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.