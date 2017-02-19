Cervus Equipment Corp (CVL) Receives C$15.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cervus Equipment Corp (TSE:CVL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVL shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment Corp from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cervus Equipment Corp in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Laurentian restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cervus Equipment Corp in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of Cervus Equipment Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Cervus Equipment Corp from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/cervus-equipment-corp-cvl-receives-c15-33-average-price-target-from-brokerages.html.

Shares of Cervus Equipment Corp (TSE:CVL) opened at 15.20 on Thursday. Cervus Equipment Corp has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37.

About Cervus Equipment Corp

Cervus Equipment Corp is engaged in the sale, after-sale service and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, construction and industrial equipment. The Company acquires and operates authorized agricultural, construction, material handling and transportation equipment dealerships. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Commercial and Industrial, and Transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.