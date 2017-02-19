CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) Debt Trading 1.6% Lower

An issue of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) bonds fell 1.6% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.625% coupon and is set to mature on April 1, 2020. The debt is now trading at $104.20 and was trading at $106.00 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

CTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of CenturyLink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of CenturyLink in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised shares of CenturyLink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of CenturyLink in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $29.00 price target on shares of CenturyLink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) opened at 24.28 on Friday. CenturyLink, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.83.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CenturyLink had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm earned $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CenturyLink, Inc. will post $2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its position in shares of CenturyLink by 0.4% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 580,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,844,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CenturyLink by 9.6% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CenturyLink by 4.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 228,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenturyLink during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenturyLink during the second quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink, Inc is a United States-based integrated communications company, which is engaged in providing a range of communications services to its residential and business customers. The Company operates through two segments: Business, which includes provision of strategic, legacy and data integration products and services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and governmental customers, including other communication providers, and Consumer, which includes provision of strategic and legacy products and services to residential customers.

