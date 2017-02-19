Centene Corporation (CNC) Receives $76.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.58.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Centene Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Centene Corporation in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Centene Corporation in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centene Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) opened at 67.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.69. Centene Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $75.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day moving average is $63.24.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Centene Corporation had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business earned $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Centene Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post $4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $347,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark J. Brooks sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $63,742.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in Centene Corporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene Corporation by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Centene Corporation by 298.4% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 149,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 111,626 shares during the period. Honeywell International Inc. boosted its stake in Centene Corporation by 165.6% in the third quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after buying an additional 222,400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centene Corporation by 68.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,820,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,931,000 after buying an additional 741,433 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that provides programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. The Company also provides education and outreach programs to inform and assist members in accessing appropriate healthcare services. The Company operates through two segments.

