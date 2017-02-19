Celgene Corporation (CELG) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Mizuho in a research note issued on Sunday. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $156.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $148.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Friday. Vetr cut shares of Celgene Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.02 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.81.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at 121.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.21 and its 200 day moving average is $111.96. Celgene Corporation has a 12-month low of $94.39 and a 12-month high of $127.00.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Celgene Corporation had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 77.95%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Corporation will post $7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Celgene Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Celgene Corporation by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,526,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,756,000 after buying an additional 152,924 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Celgene Corporation by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 36,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Celgene Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $1,144,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Celgene Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celgene Corporation Company Profile

Celgene Corporation (Celgene) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company together with its subsidiaries is engaged primarily in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

