Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Research analysts at FBR & Co boosted their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. in a research report issued on Thursday. FBR & Co analyst B. Crockett now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.59. FBR & Co currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P.’s FY2017 earnings at $3.72 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

FUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

"Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share, FBR & Co Forecasts" was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze.

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) opened at 66.50 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $51.57 and a 52-week high of $66.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $192 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.64 million. Cedar Fair, L.P. had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 768.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. by 38.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. during the second quarter worth approximately $4,199,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. by 193.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 377,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 248,600 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert A. Decker sold 750 shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $47,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,587.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. is an operator of regional amusement parks. The Company owns approximately 10 amusement parks, three outdoor water parks, an indoor water park and five hotels. The Company operates through amusement/water parks with accompanying resort facilities segment. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Canada’s Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom (Dorney Park), located near Allentown in South Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania; Valleyfair, located near Minneapolis/St.

