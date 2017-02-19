CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group dropped their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CBS Corporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Janedis now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for CBS Corporation’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q3 2017 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CBS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CBS Corporation in a research report on Thursday. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of CBS Corporation in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of CBS Corporation in a research report on Thursday. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CBS Corporation in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of CBS Corporation in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.52.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/cbs-corporation-cbs-expected-to-earn-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-90-per-share.html.

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) opened at 65.69 on Friday. CBS Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75.

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The media conglomerate reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. CBS Corporation had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 33.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBS Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CBS Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,918 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Concert Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBS Corporation by 3.8% in the second quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of CBS Corporation by 17.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 114,061 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 17,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CBS Corporation by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,725 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $528,106,000 after buying an additional 401,343 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/cbs-corporation-cbs-expected-to-earn-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-90-per-share.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CBS Corporation’s payout ratio is 20.17%.

CBS Corporation Company Profile

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing and Local Broadcasting. Its Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network; CBS Television Studios; CBS Global Distribution Group (composed of CBS Studios International and CBS Television Distribution); CBS Interactive, and CBS Films.

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.