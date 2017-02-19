Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,593,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,937,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 698.9% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,851,183 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $151,263,000 after buying an additional 3,369,107 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 19.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,756,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $422,443,000 after buying an additional 1,776,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 633.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,921,018 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $75,458,000 after buying an additional 1,659,042 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) opened at 42.06 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Oracle Corporation had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm earned $9.07 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Oracle Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Rowe reduced their target price on shares of Oracle Corporation from $109.00 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.06.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $153,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,106.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $1,742,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,762.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,738. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

