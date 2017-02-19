Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $1,317,000 in Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 20,435,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,109,232,000 after buying an additional 271,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 13,112,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,187,364,000 after buying an additional 141,076 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,573,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,596,911,000 after buying an additional 234,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,678,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,447,708,000 after buying an additional 639,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,830,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $972,645,000 after buying an additional 111,690 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) opened at 173.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.15. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.64 and a 52-week high of $176.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.68 and a 200-day moving average of $159.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 33.59%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post $12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Leerink Swann set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.90.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. The Company’s business segment is human therapeutics. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

