Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.38.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Capital One Financial Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.03 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Rafferty Capital Markets upgraded shares of Capital One Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) opened at 91.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.24. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $92.04.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Capital One Financial Corporation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post $7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Capital One Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 23,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $2,129,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 145,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $12,876,366.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,738,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,606,748.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 791,047 shares of company stock valued at $70,401,849 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial Corporation by 178.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. SRB Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial Corporation by 14.2% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/capital-one-financial-corporation-cof-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

Capital One Financial Corporation Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.