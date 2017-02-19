Caldwell US Dividend Advantage Fund (UDA.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of C$0.05

Caldwell US Dividend Advantage Fund (TSE:UDA.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

In related news, insider Us Dividend Advantage Caldwell sold 47,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.70, for a total value of C$461,720.00.

Caldwell US Dividend Advantage Fund Company Profile

Caldwell US Dividend Advantage Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to provide the holders of the units with monthly cash distribution and the potential for capital appreciation and enhanced long-term risk adjusted returns. The Fund invests in an actively managed portfolio consisting of primarily of the United States dividend-paying equity securities that exhibit a combination of low current volatility and high profitability.

