Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 31,308 Shares of Monsanto Company (MON)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,308 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monsanto Company were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MON. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monsanto Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Monsanto Company by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Monsanto Company by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in Monsanto Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monsanto Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) opened at 109.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.93. Monsanto Company has a 12-month low of $83.73 and a 12-month high of $114.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.63.

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.20. Monsanto Company had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monsanto Company will post $4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Monsanto Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monsanto Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. CLSA upgraded Monsanto Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $105.00 price target on Monsanto Company and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Vetr downgraded Monsanto Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.12 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Monsanto Company from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.46.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $274,114.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,745,266.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Stern sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $623,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Company provides seeds, biotechnology trait products, herbicides and precision agriculture tools to farmers. The Company operates through two segments: Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.

