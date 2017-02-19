Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 107,461 Shares of Accenture PLC (ACN)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,461 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Accenture PLC worth $40,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Accenture PLC by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Accenture PLC by 39.5% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture PLC during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Accenture PLC by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in Accenture PLC by 2.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) opened at 121.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.35. The company has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.17. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $125.72.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm earned $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Accenture PLC had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 12.34%. Accenture PLC’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post $5.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Vetr raised Accenture PLC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.68 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $124.00 price target on Accenture PLC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (down from $131.00) on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 price target on Accenture PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.31.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $588,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,567,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $652,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,650.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,155 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

