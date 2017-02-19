CAE Inc (CAE) Forecasted to Earn FY2017 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Desjardins raised their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC downgraded shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. RBC Capital Markets downgraded shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/cae-inc-cae-forecasted-to-earn-fy2017-earnings-of-0-70-per-share.html.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) opened at 15.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. CAE has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.83.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. CAE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business earned $682.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. CAE’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. This is an increase from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is 36.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGOV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CAE during the third quarter worth $151,995,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of CAE during the third quarter worth $24,088,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of CAE by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 16,284,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,197,000 after buying an additional 981,915 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth $9,378,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,202,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after buying an additional 601,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE Inc provides training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. The Company designs and integrates training solutions. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Company provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance and ground personnel in commercial, business and helicopter aviation, a range of flight simulation training devices, as well as ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

