Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $6,101,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,085 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 14.2% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 28,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 724.7% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 56,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 49,772 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 23.2% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 21.0% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) opened at 59.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $64.32. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $72.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post $3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. RBC Capital Markets cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

In related news, Director Robert L. Ryan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $1,216,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,941.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

