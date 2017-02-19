Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $2,592,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (C)

Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.3% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.5% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) opened at 60.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average of $52.11. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post $5.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on C shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.58 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.45 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $36.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.55.

In other news, CEO Michael Corbat sold 83,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $5,008,759.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,960,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Michael Murray sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $423,979.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,867 shares of company stock worth $9,302,424. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

