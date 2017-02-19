Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4675 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

“Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP.UN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of C$0.47” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/brookfield-renewable-partners-lp-bep-un-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-c0-47.html.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEP.UN. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.17.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., formerly Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in North America, Brazil, Colombia and Europe. The Company operates over three biomass facilities and Co-generation (Co-gen) facilities. The Company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric, Wind and Other, which includes Co-gen and Biomass.

