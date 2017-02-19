Century Communities, Inc (NYSE:CCS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Century Communities in a research report issued on Wednesday. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

“Brokers Offer Predictions for Century Communities, Inc’s Q1 2017 Earnings (CCS)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/brokers-offer-predictions-for-century-communities-incs-q1-2017-earnings-ccs.html.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) opened at 22.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.09. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $24.08.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $292.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $128,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

