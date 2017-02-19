CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CenturyLink in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for CenturyLink’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company earned $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. CenturyLink had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.58%. CenturyLink’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

"Brokers Issue Forecasts for CenturyLink, Inc.'s Q1 2017 Earnings (CTL)"

A number of other analysts have also commented on CTL. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of CenturyLink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of CenturyLink in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upgraded shares of CenturyLink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen and Company set a $29.00 price target on shares of CenturyLink and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CenturyLink in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) opened at 24.28 on Friday. CenturyLink has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $33.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of CenturyLink during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Bellwether Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenturyLink during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of CenturyLink by 1.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CenturyLink by 95.2% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of CenturyLink during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenturyLink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc is a United States-based integrated communications company, which is engaged in providing a range of communications services to its residential and business customers. The Company operates through two segments: Business, which includes provision of strategic, legacy and data integration products and services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and governmental customers, including other communication providers, and Consumer, which includes provision of strategic and legacy products and services to residential customers.

