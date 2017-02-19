Brokers Issue Forecasts for Barrick Gold Corporation’s FY2018 Earnings (ABX)

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold Corporation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the brokerage will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold Corporation’s FY2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/brokers-issue-forecasts-for-barrick-gold-corporations-fy2018-earnings-abx.html.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABX. Clarkson Capital downgraded Barrick Gold Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrick Gold Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.20 target price on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on Barrick Gold Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Shares of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) opened at 20.17 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The company’s market cap is $23.51 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Barrick Gold Corporation’s payout ratio is presently -3.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABX. Brave Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corporation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 42,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is engaged in the production and sale of gold, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company produces copper, principally from its Zaldivar joint venture and Lumwana mine, and holds other interests. Barricks’ segments include Cortez, Goldstrike, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Porgera, Kalgoorlie, Acacia Mining plc, Lumwana, Zaldivar and Pascua-Lama Project.

