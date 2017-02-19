Brokerages Set Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Price Target at $67.71

Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.51.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Avondale Partners raised shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $2,122,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,875,078.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation by 25.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation during the third quarter worth about $216,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) opened at 85.99 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $88.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.14. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.54 billion.

Zebra Technologies Corporation Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation offers a range of solutions in the automatic information and data capture industry. The Company designs, manufactures and sells a range of products that capture and move data, including mobile computers; barcode scanners and imagers; radio frequency identification device (RFID) readers; specialty printers for barcode labelling and personal identification; real-time location systems (RTLS); related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software and services that are associated with these products.

