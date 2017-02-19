Brokerages Set Weatherford International PLC (WFT) Price Target at $7.90

Shares of Weatherford International PLC (NYSE:WFT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are covering the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.90.

WFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International PLC in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Weatherford International PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weatherford International PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International PLC in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Weatherford International PLC in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

In other Weatherford International PLC news, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $53,366.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 202,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,877.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 6,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $34,248.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 328,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International PLC by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International PLC by 409.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 103,897 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International PLC by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 714,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 165,126 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International PLC during the fourth quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International PLC during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International PLC (NYSE:WFT) opened at 5.70 on Tuesday. Weatherford International PLC has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. The company’s market cap is $5.11 billion.

Weatherford International PLC Company Profile

Weatherford International Ltd. (Weatherford) is a provider of equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The Company operates four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe/West Africa/the former Soviet Union (FSU) and Middle East/North Africa/Asia.

