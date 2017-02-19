Brokerages Set Michael Kors Holdings Limited (KORS) PT at $45.90

Shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KORS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Michael Kors Holdings Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Vetr lowered Michael Kors Holdings Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $65.00 price target on Michael Kors Holdings Limited and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

In other Michael Kors Holdings Limited news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $247,591.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,600.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Michael Kors Holdings Limited during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 15.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,135 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 65.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Michael Kors Holdings Limited during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Michael Kors Holdings Limited during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) opened at 38.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.70. Michael Kors Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. Michael Kors Holdings Limited had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Michael Kors Holdings Limited will post $4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors tradename and related trademarks MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. The Company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing.

