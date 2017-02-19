Brokerages Set Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc (LL) Target Price at $12.86

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc (NYSE:LL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

A number of research firms have commented on LL. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “positive” rating and set a $14.50 target price (up previously from $13.60) on shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings during the third quarter worth about $2,907,000. Century Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Century Capital Management LLC now owns 373,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings by 156.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,462,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,437,000 after buying an additional 15,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings by 881.2% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 401,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after buying an additional 360,341 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL) opened at 15.36 on Tuesday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $20.10. The stock’s market capitalization is $418.51 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/brokerages-set-lumber-liquidators-holdings-inc-ll-target-price-at-12-86.html.

About Lumber Liquidators Holdings

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc (Lumber Liquidators) is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The Company offers an assortment of exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate and resilient vinyl flooring direct to the consumer.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.