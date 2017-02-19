Brokerages Set Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (CCU) Target Price at $24.50

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

CCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,982,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,602,000 after buying an additional 16,192 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,945,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,466,000 after buying an additional 130,800 shares in the last quarter. Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, by 47.9% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,013,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after buying an additional 328,565 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, by 21.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 495,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after buying an additional 85,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 394,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

“Brokerages Set Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (CCU) Target Price at $24.50” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/19/brokerages-set-compania-cervecerias-unidas-s-a-ccu-target-price-at-24-50.html.

Shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, (NYSE:CCU) opened at 23.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.54. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $24.17.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas,

Compania Cervecerias Unidas SA is a diversified beverage company operating principally in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay. The Company operates as a brewer, soft drinks producer, water and nectar producer, wine producer and pisco distributor. The Company’s segments include Chile, International Business and Wine.

Receive News & Ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.