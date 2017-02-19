Brokerages Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Target Price at $61.85

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.24.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America Corporation cut Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Vetr cut Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.84 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) opened at 57.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $63.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology service provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post $3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 20,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,110,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,958.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 1,873 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $108,933.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,496.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,466 shares of company stock worth $3,201,816. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp during the second quarter worth $6,301,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 0.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 59,377 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp during the second quarter worth $212,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,010 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 49.0% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a provider of information technology (IT), consulting and business process services. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, which includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services; Healthcare, which includes healthcare providers and payers, as well as life sciences customers, including pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies; Manufacturing, Retail and Logistics, which includes manufacturers, retailers, travel and other hospitality customers, as well as customers providing logistics services, and Other, which includes communications, manufacturing/retail/logistics, and high technology.

